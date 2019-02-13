We usually think of December and the Christmas season as the most giving time of the year.
There is the Salvation Army bell ringing charity, names of children on trees to choose from who have needs, dinners provided by organizations to help the hungry, churches that host parties and give gifts, and groups that donate clothing and household items to those who are in need. Any of these opportunities are available to those who wish to be involved in acts of kindness and generosity, and the response is usually quite amazing. I feel certain that each recipient is somehow touched by the spirit of giving and concern.
This coming Thursday is Valentines Day; a day set aside for showing love to someone special. The commercial world has turned it into a wildly popular gift giving day with advertisements of jewelry, perfumes, flowers, candies, and fancy dinner reservations. We think of our spouse, significant other, boyfriend or girlfriend, and often feel pressured into purchasing something in order to show our affection.
Now I’m not saying that a gift of love is not appreciated, or that I haven’t ever received and loved gifts that have been given to me. But the true meaning of love is much more than a tangible gift. Love is kindness. Love doesn’t envy. Love is never proud. Love does not seek its own way. Love does not behave unseemly. Love does no evil. Love rejoices in the truth. Love bears, believes, and hopes. True and everlasting love comes from our Heavenly Father and is perfect. He has given the world the answer to every need or problem. God’s generous heart is the best example we could follow to share with those we love.
Happy Valentines Day everyone. Enjoy your time with those you love and may we strive to share His love every day, not just on one or two days a year.
