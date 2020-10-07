A glance at FIS third grade classrooms

The 2020-21 school year has been in full swing at Fredericktown Intermediate School and staff are so happy to have students back in the building. The school wanted to give a glance at some of its third grade classrooms and what they have been up to so far this year.

FIS Principal Nickey Reutzel said they entered the school year with new policies and procedures in place to keep students and staff safe and ready to learn.

Grandparent's Day was Sept. 13 and may not have looked the same as in year's past, but teachers still found ways to celebrate the day.

"Ms. Katie Pense’s class made special gifts for their grandparents by creating Tulips for Terrific Grandparents," Reutzel said. "Each student made an art project and listed reasons why their grandparents are terrific."

Reutzel said many of the FIS classes have been taking advantage of the nice weather by venturing outside to use their very own outdoor classroom.

"This classroom is available to our students to learn outside in a natural setting," Reutzel said. "The outdoor learning environment gives the students an alternative experience to the regular classroom, and can help students increase mindful learning and retain information in a more meaningful way."