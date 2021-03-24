A good kind of fever

My wife has been stricken with a severe fever and itchy hands. Oddly enough, though, Jennifer is smiling, chatty and full of pep. It happens every year when March 1 arrives. She gets spring fever accompanied by the itch to garden, starting with planting peas and potatoes.

Gardening has been on an upward trend for at least a decade. Between 2008 and 2013, the number of people growing food for home use doubled. The National Gardening Association says 35 percent of U.S. households grow food either at home or in a community garden. News reports have shown this trend continuing, with younger Americans leading the movement. Millennials and Generation Z increasingly want to feel a connection to the land, their food and their local area, and growing some produce themselves has become a popular trend.

Even if you’re not a gardener yourself, soon you’ll be able to get out and enjoy the fruits of local farmers’ labor. The Missouri Department of Agriculture keeps a database of local food producers at missourigrownusa.com. Their Missouri Grown Locator lists over 100 farmers’ markets, covering every corner of the state. With over 550 agritourism destinations listed, Missouri Farm Bureau’s Agritourism Directory also has all kinds of ideas for how to enjoy nature and experience agriculture near your home. Check it out at mofb.org/agritourism for some outdoor family fun ideas.