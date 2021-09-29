The City of Marquand hosted another successful Pioneer Days, Saturday.
The event saw steady crowds, not as large as in past years, but everyone who attended had a great time and the weather was perfect.
"The event went wonderful this year," Event Organizer Amanda Gwinn said. "We could not have asked for better weather. Temperatures were perfect, and it was a gorgeous day for a festival."
Gwinn said the vendors were amazing this year, including a lot of home crafters this year that they are happy to now call part of the Pioneer Days family. She said there were a shortage of food vendors this year, and she believes it may be due to COVID.
Despite the smaller crowds, the car show had record numbers this year and was very successful. The First Cornhole Tournament had a great turnout. Gwinn said organizers plan to bring the cornhole event back next year.
"My favorite part this year was watching the families have so much fun," Gwinn said. "One particular event that definitely stood out this year was our pie eating contest. It was just too much fun."
The bands were also popular, Gwinn said her favorite was the Jed Melton Band.
"They are extremely talented, family friendly and had a great crowd until the very end," Gwinn said. "We will definitely have them back in the future."
Gwinn said, next year is definitely already in the back of the organizers' minds.
"We would love to include rides in the near future, and we have discussed more events and games that the kids can enjoy," Gwinn said. "We will definitely be bringing back the cornhole tournament and pie eating contest."
Gwinn said she would like to thank all of this year's sponsors, vendors, students, volunteers and the community for their love and support.
"We had a number of sponsors this year that helped us pay for entertainment, prizes for our competitions as well as other costs to be able to host this event," Gwinn said. "We are so grateful to our sponsors, without them none of this would be possible."
This year's Pioneer Days sponsors were Black River Electric, New Era Bank, Morris Heating & Cooling, SMTS, EZ Livin Express, SYG transport, Aslinger Auto, Diamond K Repair, Ryno Construction, Num Num’s Sweetshop, Lee Insurance Agency, and Marquand Development Corp. First State Community Bank also donated the cornhole set that was raffled off to raise money for the Marquand-Zion Seniors Scholarship Fund.
Anyone interested in getting involved in the planning of Pioneer Days can contact Marquand City Hall at 573-324-7472
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com