The City of Marquand hosted another successful Pioneer Days, Saturday.

The event saw steady crowds, not as large as in past years, but everyone who attended had a great time and the weather was perfect.

"The event went wonderful this year," Event Organizer Amanda Gwinn said. "We could not have asked for better weather. Temperatures were perfect, and it was a gorgeous day for a festival."

Gwinn said the vendors were amazing this year, including a lot of home crafters this year that they are happy to now call part of the Pioneer Days family. She said there were a shortage of food vendors this year, and she believes it may be due to COVID.

Despite the smaller crowds, the car show had record numbers this year and was very successful. The First Cornhole Tournament had a great turnout. Gwinn said organizers plan to bring the cornhole event back next year.

"My favorite part this year was watching the families have so much fun," Gwinn said. "One particular event that definitely stood out this year was our pie eating contest. It was just too much fun."

The bands were also popular, Gwinn said her favorite was the Jed Melton Band.