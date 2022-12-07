'A great place to live, work, and play'

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the holiday season at Pinecrest during its monthly luncheon, Dec. 1.

MCCC President Beth Simmons welcomed everyone to the luncheon and thanked them all for being members of the chamber. She then talked about some of the benefits of being a member.

"The first reason is to expand your network," Simmons said. "Expanding your network is always important in small business and small towns. Being involved, being connected, that just gives you another chance to get to know people in the business community and make some new contacts."

Simmons said, the chamber is the "go to" when somebody wants to know what is going on in Madison County.

"We get a lot of those calls asking what is going on," Simmons said. "We try to stay informed on what is going on in the county, in the community, and in your businesses."

Simmons said, if you have things going on in your business, if you have something special that is going on, or you are promoting something the chamber will try and get that information out to the community.

"We've worked really hard as the Madison County Chamber of Commerce to rebuild the last few years and I think it is a great organization to be a part of," Simmons said. "We are happy that we have over 100 members now who are a part of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce."

Simmons said, the chamber is hoping to be able to do that even more in the coming years.

"As everybody knows we are a volunteer chamber and, as of right now, we do not have any paid staff person and all of the board members work very hard," Simmons said. "I want to say thank you to all the board members and the board member businesses that we work for. The hospital is extremely generous with giving me time at work to work on chamber things."

Simmons said, the chamber is getting to the point where it needs more manpower to continue to grow. She said, the board members all love being on the board and volunteering their time, but they do have other jobs and things going on.

"The chamber is actually looking into hiring an either part or full time chamber director," Simmons said. "We are in the process of looking into that. Currently we are not to the point where we could financially support a full-time person, but we are looking at possibly partnering with the county and the city to work together to have a person who is in charge of tourism and economic development and those kinds of things for our community."

Simmons said, there are great things in the works, and the future of the chamber is bright.

"We want to continue to grow," Simmons said. "We want to continue to offer ways where we can help businesses in the community and help our community grow as well. The chamber is working to make Madison County a great place to live, work, and play and your chamber membership allows you to help make a difference in the community."