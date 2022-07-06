A historic win for life

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court issued one of its most consequential and long-waited decisions when it announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. That day – June 24, 2022 – marked a historic moment in the decades-long fight to protect the unborn.

In Dobbs, the Court made clear that the Constitution gives state legislatures – not unelected judges – the freedom to answer the question of when life begins. The original Roe v. Wade decision represented a disastrous example of what happens when activist judges legislate from the bench, overstepping their authority by going around Congress to make federal law.

As a person of faith, protecting the unborn is something I will never stop fighting for. No matter the politics of the day, I will always stand up for life. That’s why I’m incredibly grateful to the generations of Americans who have dedicated so much to defending the most vulnerable members of society. But the fight to protect life is not over, as Washington Democrats are more determined than ever to force their radical pro-abortion agenda on communities across the nation.

After the Dobbs decision, Democrats in Congress have found a new sense of urgency in their efforts to destroy our institutions just to make it easier to pass their radical agenda. We’ve seen leaders of the Left push legislation to pack the Supreme Court by adding additional justices to the bench.

But the radical Left’s relentless push to impose their pro-abortion agenda on Americans doesn’t stop in the halls of Congress. Dangerous rhetoric by leaders on the Left has helped incite deranged individuals to launch violent attacks against pregnancy resource centers, which do not support abortion. And just recently, a sitting Supreme Court Justice was nearly assassinated by a liberal extremist who was enraged that the Court was expected to overturn Roe v. Wade. Sadly, these violent acts are the consequences of the type of rhetoric we’ve heard from Liberal Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who recklessly said justices will “pay the price" if the Supreme Court doesn’t rule in the Left’s favor.

What we need right now is for our leaders to urge acceptance of this decision and make it abundantly clear that our nation – founded on the principle of free speech - will not tolerate any acts of violence against those with different beliefs.

In Congress, I’ll never back down in the fight to protect life. This year, I introduced the Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act, which would make pregnant mothers eligible to claim the child tax credit while their baby is still in the womb. Additionally, I’ve authored the No Abortion Bonds Act to close a loophole that allows pro-abortion organizations to utilize tax-exempt bonds to finance abortion provider offices and clinics.

Every single human life has such profound value, purpose, and meaning beyond anything we can imagine. I will be steadfastly working in Washington to protect the unborn and ensure Missourians values are protected.