A labor of love

The 2021 legislative session has come to a close and the General Assembly has adjourned. It’s been an amazing four-and-half months. We’ve had a great year and accomplished a lot.

I couldn’t be more pleased that we finally approved a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. I’ve been working on passing a PDMP for nine years, but a lot of other people were working on it before me. It was certainly a bipartisan effort. We had the support of the entire medical community, but most importantly we were encouraged and continually strengthened in this fight by many parents who lost their children to opioid addiction. Their tenacity for change, so other parents never feel their kind of pain, has kept me focused, even after so many defeats. I don't give up. Sending Senate Bill 63 to the governor’s desk was a huge win for all the people who have worked on this important policy for the last decade.

This program will allow medical professionals to see their patients’ narcotic history. It’s that simple. Anytime a doctor can get more information about a patient, they can make better decisions for that patient, and with that comes better outcomes. That’s certainly the case with addiction. This is another tool in the tool box. It’s certainly not a silver bullet, however it is the cornerstone.