A&M Restaurant celebrates 35 years in business
A&M Restaurant celebrates 35 years in business

Monday, A&M Restaurant celebrated 30 years in business. Mother and daughters Vicky Manche and Jackie Griffith and Bobbie Schoonover have been serving A&M customers since the restaurant opened three decades ago.

On Facebook, Bobbie said: "We made it, '30' years. To celebrate our anniversary we are working as usual and hope everyone can stop by for cake. We will be serving cake at lunch time. Thank you to all of our family (customers)!! Without you, our life in this business would have been pretty boring. You all bring something special to our lives. We appreciate you more than you know."

