For those of you who aren’t golfers, a mulligan is a term used as a make over shot.

In the 1920s, a golfer by the name of David Mulligan made a poor drive off the first tee and decided to retee and hit another ball. He told his playing partners he was taking a "correction shot." His second chance soon became known as "taking a mulligan."

Can you remember times in your life that you have had to possibly redo what you began? Maybe it was a building project. You measured wrong, had to remove pieces you had already installed, and then begin again. It’s frustrating and annoying, but for it to be done correctly, it meant starting over again.

I used to sew clothing for not only my girls, but also for clients. There were many times I ended up having to readjust the seams or length of the garments for the outfits to fit properly. Often it took more than just one time to make the correction.

Possibly you were trying a new recipe. Everything seemed to be going right and then you realized you’d actually forgotten to include a certain ingredient. Maybe you were still able to add that part, but maybe you had to throw it all out and start all over again. Aggravating isn’t it? But in order to get it right, it meant redoing.

How many times in life have each of us been allowed a second chance? A "do over" as we’ve heard the kids say many times.

Life throws curve balls at every one of us. Maybe not just once, but probably many times. No one is exempt. There is not a single person alive that hasn’t experienced a need for a mulligan at some time or another. How we respond to the problems, issues, or challenges is the real question. Do we give up? Do we give in? Do we submit? Do we "take our ball and go home" like a child who doesn’t get his or her way? Or do we take the opportunity as a time to readjust, redo, rethink, consider the outcome of our decisions, and then move forward.

God is someone who allows all of us more opportunities than any of us deserve. But He is a loving, caring, forgiving God who wants only the very best for each of us. Ask His guidance, correction, and direction for the next step, and He will be more than happy to show you the way. The best mulligan anyone could every have.

