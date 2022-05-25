Madison County Service Coordination hosted its first Prom, May 20, with the them "A Night Under the Stars."

Walking into the room, the glittery decorations, smiling faces and smell of a fantastic meal welcomed each guest to a night full of fun.

"Night Under the Stars was the theme this year," MCSC Director of Service Coordination Lora Dyess said. "The MCSC staff worked hard to provide an atmosphere that was fun, interactive and memorable. We had different decorated places throughout the room that allowed for fun photo ops. The dance floor was covered with balloons that moved above as you danced."

Dyess said, Lana Stevens and her daughter catered a delicious meal that everyone enjoyed. After dinner, a mocktail bar served up some yummy drinks.

Prior to COVID-19, Madison County Council for the Developmentally Disabled (MCCDD) hosted a prom.

"It was always a fun event for all those that attended," Dyess said. "We like to host large social gatherings for the individuals and families that we serve."

Dyess said, MCSC likes to host large gatherings at least every three months.

"COVID had a major impact on the events that we could host,' Dyess said. "It was not until fall of 2021 that we could safely start having fun events such as prom," Dyess said. "We enjoy hosting events because it brings so much joy to our individuals. People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) are typically limited to the types of community that they can fully participate in."

Dyess said, MCSC events are becoming more known by the Madison County community members which is positive and allows for MCSC individuals to be integrated with their community, make friends, and make connections with people that are outside of their natural or paid supports.

"Events such as prom gives our individuals something to look forward to and provide a bit more meaning to their life," Dyess said. "It allows for them to connect with new people and/or reconnect with friends that they might not get to spend time with on a regular basis."

Dyess said, MCSC events bring out the best in everybody.

"I have observed people with shy personalities break out of their shell and become the life of the party," Dyess said. "2022 Prom was by far the best event that we have hosted yet. It was great to see individuals that have never attended our social events before come and enjoy themselves. It was amazing to see such a large number of people attend that have no connection to those we serve and who actively engaged in all the prom festivities. That made the night so special."

Looking around the room, it was easy to see that dancing was the favorite part of the night for most in attendance. Toward the end of the evening, two special individuals were crowned King and Queen of the Prom.

Dyess said, everyone who submitted an RSVP prior to the prom was placed on a list for potential King and Queen. Those who attended were given a ballot and the man and woman with the most votes was crowned.

Joey Yoder and Jacquale Rodgers were crowned the MCSC 2022 Prom King and Queen. They will wear their crowns with pride until next year's prom, when they will retire and crown new royalty.

Yoder said, he really had fun and liked that all his friends cheered and clapped for him when he won.

"It was a big surprise and my family was happy for me," Yoder said. "I will keep my crown on my dresser."

Rodgers said, she has already been in such a happy mood due to the news that she will become an aunt very soon that she teared up when she heard her name announced as Prom Queen. She said it made it more special that her boyfriend was able to share their first dance together.

"The night surpassed my expectations," Dyess said. "We received a lot of positive feedback from parents, individuals, providers and other community members who attended. One particular gentleman approached me with tears in his eyes thanking us for hosting the event."

With the successful night concluded, MCSC is already planning to host another prom night next year. MCSC would like to thank all of the staff, the Madison County SB40 Board, Lana Stevens and everyone who attended.

