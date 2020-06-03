× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Have you ever thought about what your purpose in life might be?

Did you even realize that you have a purpose? Your purpose is a promise from our Heavenly Father. He made a covenant in the Holy Scriptures before you were ever born that you were created for a reason.

You might not feel like you have a purpose, but you have one. Your purpose in life will endure pain as you go along the journey. That is just part of the learning experience. Hard times will come and go, but as you mature, you will be able to help others through their same set of circumstances. When someone experiences what you have already been through, your understanding of the situation will be of value to them. King Solomon said of difficult times, “This to shall pass.”

Your purpose is your position in life. It is finding and discovering where you are supposed to be. Maybe not where you thought you would be, or doing what you thought you would be doing, but where you can be used most effectively.

Your purpose will take patience. As the old saying goes, “Rome was not built in a day.”

Another quote you hear quite often is, “We learn something new every day.”

As you go about each day, you can always learn and grow if you are only willing and receptive.

Last, but certainly not the least important to me, is that your purpose in life is to be grateful over the lessons you learn. Your strength and ability to be able to deal with whatever might come your way, and to give your Heavenly Father the thanks He deserves for being with you throughout whatever may have been. To rejoice in His love for you and in giving you a purpose to live.

