Do you know what those letters stand for? ‘Adapt Quotient.’
It is a mathematical number obtained by dividing one number by another. To get the desired results to a problem or situation that we are seeking, often we need to reevaluate the circumstances and then divide and conquer. Because of the situation we are currently experiencing, we need to ask ourselves a few questions. What is this "lockdown" showing us? What will our new normal be like? How will we respond to the circumstances? Have we valued our freedoms or allowed them to slip away?
I think in all honesty, I can say that everyone of us has had some soul searching to do these past weeks. We have been awakened to a stark reality that life gives all of us challenges, tests, and situations that we may not have been accustomed to. What we all had enjoyed or taken for granted has suddenly changed. It doesn’t matter your financial status, your ethic background, your physical condition, the area in which you live; we have all been affected. This hasn’t just been for our precious United States of America. This is global; worldwide. This situation has not been for our inconvenience, but to wake us up to what we value most.
What do you value most? Being your brother’s keeper? Appreciating what you already have? Your family, home, friends? What about all the freedoms we enjoy? The millions of workers who provide for our everyday needs? The opportunities to fellowship and visit with others? Those who respond in times of crisis? Our times of worship?
I’m afraid we had become a society of consumers rather than producers. Get, get, get, go, go, go. It included possessing everything we wanted to do or desired to have. And were we content, happy, relaxed, satisfied, or were we overworked, stressed, full of anxiety, and discontent?
What we’ve found out is that taking time to read, play, and visit with our children and family members (even if by phone or skype, or the written word) is important. Being creative. Substituting and reproducing. Spending quality time relaxing and appreciating what we have. Reconsidering what others do rather than taking things for granted. Learning to trust in the Lord for all of our needs, and having faith to know that He is in control. Reading and praying more and reevaluating our priorities. Dividing one thing and coming up with the best solution should make us stronger and more united than ever. Your A.Q. “United we stand; divided we fall.”
