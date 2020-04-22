× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Do you know what those letters stand for? ‘Adapt Quotient.’

It is a mathematical number obtained by dividing one number by another. To get the desired results to a problem or situation that we are seeking, often we need to reevaluate the circumstances and then divide and conquer. Because of the situation we are currently experiencing, we need to ask ourselves a few questions. What is this "lockdown" showing us? What will our new normal be like? How will we respond to the circumstances? Have we valued our freedoms or allowed them to slip away?

I think in all honesty, I can say that everyone of us has had some soul searching to do these past weeks. We have been awakened to a stark reality that life gives all of us challenges, tests, and situations that we may not have been accustomed to. What we all had enjoyed or taken for granted has suddenly changed. It doesn’t matter your financial status, your ethic background, your physical condition, the area in which you live; we have all been affected. This hasn’t just been for our precious United States of America. This is global; worldwide. This situation has not been for our inconvenience, but to wake us up to what we value most.