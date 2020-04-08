× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Day in and day out, night shifts, swing shifts, and emergency calls, our healthcare workers are trusted to provide for whomever is in need.

During the past month, these modern-day heroes have been called upon to go above and beyond the call of duty to meet COVID-19 head on.

Last week, members of the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) decided that a random act of kindness was in order, and had flowers delivered to Ozark Manor Assisted Living Center, ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center, Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home, Madison Medical Center, and the Presbyterian Manor.

Kim Steska, President of MCRSP said, “It feels so good to give, and those healthcare workers who are giving abundantly now, need to know how much they’re appreciated. At a time when we can’t visit these places in person, we rely on the hospital and nursing home employees to not only be the care givers, but to also be the positive energy that our loved ones need.”

“I am so proud of the MCRSP members who came up with this idea, and who immediately put together a plan of action to make it happen. We feel good about also being able to help our local florists at a time when small businesses are struggling, too,” said Steska.

