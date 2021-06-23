A return to nearly normal

Life is returning to normal. Restaurants and stores are open, people can gather again and meetings have returned to in-person events. In addition, we at Aging Matters are starting our Medicare Matters Workshops and other events.

Medicare Matters Workshops are in person meetings where we go over all the parts of Medicare from A to D. We discuss when you need to enroll, when you do not need to enroll and penalties if you get the timing wrong. We also discuss the cost for the different parts of Medicare, what Medicare does and does not cover and how Medicare works with other insurance. Finally, we go through the extra help programs that can help pay for Medicare if you meet the eligibility guidelines.

We will hold these Medicare Matters Workshops throughout the 18 counties we serve. If you would like more information, please call 1-800-392-8771 to find out here we will be and to reserve your spot. Aging Matters also does one on one Medicare counseling if that is preferred, please call for an appointment. Our offices are open for clients by appointment only at this time.

As we return to normal, we hope to have other events such as our Scamboree and Grand-parenting conferences.