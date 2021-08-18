A roadmap to ruin

This week, the Senate passed two pieces of legislation that, if enacted into law, will spend an additional $4.7 trillion – yes, TRILLION – much of it on reckless, liberal wish list items to simply fulfill socialist campaign promises. First, the Senate passed a so-called bipartisan infrastructure package – a $1.2 trillion bill that will add at least $400 billion to our debt. Then, not even 24 hours later, and in the dead of night, the Senate turned around and passed a budget written by Bernie Sanders that will lead to an additional $3.5 trillion in immediate spending on Green New Deal subsidies for wealthy environmentalists and a further Washington takeover of our health care and energy sector. The budget calls for the largest tax increase in American history to pay for this crazy level of spending.

Oh, and the crisis at the border? Bernie’s Budget actually makes it worse by granting amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants already here. Not only would this impact job opportunities for Americans, but it would also undoubtedly encourage even more illegal immigration at a time when our borders are being crushed under the largest surge of migrants in two decades.