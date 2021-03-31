A rush to judgement

Former Obama White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel was famous for saying, “Never let a crisis go to waste.”

Washington Democrats and their allies in the media have internalized this advice so well that their playbook is completely predictable. Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen tragic shootings in Atlanta and in Boulder, Colorado. My heart breaks for the victims of these shootings, and the criminals who committed these acts deserve to face the maximum punishment available.

But before the investigations were complete and before the motive was known, activists already decided that America is a violent, racist nation and new gun control laws were needed. As we’ve seen so many times before, these narratives collapse completely under closer inspection.

Let’s look at the facts: Federal law already requires background checks on every single commercial gun purchase in America. Any licensed dealer is prohibited by Federal and state laws from transferring a gun to a prohibited person. Careful review of the facts surrounding recent mass shootings shows that nothing Democrats have called for would have prevented these tragic events. Both shooters underwent background checks and purchased their guns legally. What their policy priorities would do is violate the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.