A shot in the arm

"She worked very hard and stayed on top of this to help ensure we could get it asap for our residents and staff," Starkey said. "She coordinated it all behind the scenes, and I truly feel her dedication to it got it to us so quickly."

Starkey said the residents were excited to get the vaccine.

"They are ready to move on and are tired of the isolation that has been placed upon them due to the pandemic," Starkey said. "They have had to overcome a lot of anxiety, depression and stress over this time and they are ready for things to go back to normal."

Starkey said this feels like the next step toward getting families back in for visits.

"We are anticipating receiving more guidance on allowing the public back in soon," Starkey said. "I feel like this vaccine does allow us to look at the next steps. People now have a choice to protect themselves, where as before they did not and we found ourselves having to do many things different."

Starkey said Stockhoff has been working hard through the pandemic to still allow residents to see their loved ones. She said visits have had to be scheduled and in a central location with masks and wellness checks, but as the restrictions are slowly removed, they hope to allow families to come and go once again.

"We are thankful our residents and staff were a priority in the community," Starkey said. "We look forward to working with the health department to provide vaccinations to any new admissions that request one."

