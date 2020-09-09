A Stitch In Time

"They literally shared everything with each other," Ward said "It was a bond that spanned each and every decade, year, month and day of their existence here on earth. Opposite in many ways, yet so deeply fused together and committed to their role as sisterhood, that nothing could, would or ever did sever their love for each other."

Ward said, as with all young ladies of their era, Wilma and Lois were taught at an early age the skills and importance of homemaking, the value of the dollar, the joy of dance, the simple pleasure of preparing a home cooked meal, hospitality and of course sewing, crocheting, embroidery and quilting.

"With their mother, Evelyn, serving as their mentor and expert, Wilma and Lois evolved into well-rounded, much loved, capable and competent women of the 1940's," Ward said. "These ladies would be a 'good catch' for any man."

Ward said, while Wilma was the older of the two, she idolized her younger sister, Lois, who was the stronger, more outspoken and "no nonsense" side of the duo.

"It became commonplace for Wilma to follow Lois' lead and seek Lois' advice throughout her entire life," Ward said. "So it was no surprise that when Lois married, Wilma soon followed suit."