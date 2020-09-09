A Stitch In Time

Each quilt is a unique piece of art, and with it comes a story hidden within every stitch.
Denny Ward, of Marquand, is an avid collector of quilts with more than 100 in his collection. While he loves their beauty and appreciates the skill needed to make them, he loves the meaningful stories attached to them even more.
One of the quilts in his collection is a Grandmother's Flower Garden Quilt. Ward shared the tale of the three Conway ladies and how the quilt made it into his collection.
"Tom and Evelyn (Olsen) Conway had an amazing journey in this game of chance we call life," Ward said. "Growing up, falling in love and making their home atop the granite outcroppings amidst a grove of cedar trees in Roselle, Missouri, the couple were hard working, God fearing, well respected, dedicated community members."
Ward said, the Conway's claimed their greatest accomplishments in life were their two daughters, Wilma Arlene and Lois Mae.
"As youngsters, Wilma and Lois played in the glades, created their own fun and games like, spinning on a cow turd, which was Wilma's favorite thing to do as they walked to and from school, much to Lois' dismay because guess who cleaned up Wilma's shoes," Ward said. "Yep, Lois, who would do anything for her 'big sissy.'"
Ward said the two young ladies were sisters in every sense of the word.
"They literally shared everything with each other," Ward said "It was a bond that spanned each and every decade, year, month and day of their existence here on earth. Opposite in many ways, yet so deeply fused together and committed to their role as sisterhood, that nothing could, would or ever did sever their love for each other."
Ward said, as with all young ladies of their era, Wilma and Lois were taught at an early age the skills and importance of homemaking, the value of the dollar, the joy of dance, the simple pleasure of preparing a home cooked meal, hospitality and of course sewing, crocheting, embroidery and quilting.
"With their mother, Evelyn, serving as their mentor and expert, Wilma and Lois evolved into well-rounded, much loved, capable and competent women of the 1940's," Ward said. "These ladies would be a 'good catch' for any man."
Ward said, while Wilma was the older of the two, she idolized her younger sister, Lois, who was the stronger, more outspoken and "no nonsense" side of the duo.
"It became commonplace for Wilma to follow Lois' lead and seek Lois' advice throughout her entire life," Ward said. "So it was no surprise that when Lois married, Wilma soon followed suit."
Ward said, when Wilma and Lois married and moved out, Evelyn found herself with an empty nest. He said she then turned her attention to her love of hand work and so crocheting and quilting filled the hours between her weekly visits with her girls.
"At one point and time, she pulled together remnants of the many dresses she had made for her girls to piece a Grandmother's Flower Garden Quilt," Ward said. "With love and reflection on all the joy these young ladies brought into her world, she carefully cut and stitched literally hundreds of pieces together in circles that not only wove a pattern of beauty and intricacy that would become the quilt she envisioned, but generated circles of life and memories that evolved into the future and destiny of the two most important women in her life, Wilma and Lois."
Ward said, once the top was finished Evelyn had great intentions of completing the project and tucked it safely inside a suitcase with the remaining fabrics from the project to be quilted another day.
"When Evelyn passed, Lois, the benevolent sister, insisted that her older sissy should own this treasure," Ward said. "The suitcase traveled from Marshall Street in Fredericktown to Wilma's attic storage in Marquand, again waiting for the day when it would be quilted and finished."
Ward said as the days turned into months, months into years. The suitcase remained unopened and patiently waiting for the next set of loving hands to embrace it.
"When Wilma moved on to join her family, 'somewhere beyond the moon,' her grandson's Chris and Brett Myers, placed the suitcase in my hands," Ward said. "Trusting that I would see this project through to completion."
Ward said Esther Nissley provided the final stitches bringing the amazing journey of life, memories and stories full circle.
"I love it, and so would Evelyn, Wilma and Lois," Ward said.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!