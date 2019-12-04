Stella! From Dec. 5 through Dec. 7, the Mineral Area College Theater Department and the Little Theatre Guild will be presenting the renowned drama A Streetcar Named Desire.
Showtime is 7 p.m. each evening in the MAC Fine Arts Theater. Tickets can be purchased at the MAC bookstore or at the door the night of each show. Prices are $3 for students and seniors and $7 for general admission. The play has a PG-13 rating.
According to Chuck Gallaher, Mineral Area College Theater Director, “The actors have been working very hard to bring Tennessee Williams' story to life on the stage. Many of them had to do an extensive amount of research into not only the time era of this play, but the location that this play is set in. It's a classic of theatre."
You have free articles remaining.
The story follows troubled former schoolteacher Blanche DuBois as she leaves small-town Mississippi and moves in with her sister Stella and her husband Stanley in New Orleans. Blanche's flirtatious Southern-belle presence causes problems for Stella and Stanley, leading to even greater conflicts in the Kowalski household.
For additional information, contact Gallaher at 573-518-2181. Learn more about the theater department at www.mineralarea.edu/community/theatre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.