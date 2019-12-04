{{featured_button_text}}
streetcar

Stella! From Dec. 5 through Dec. 7, the Mineral Area College Theater Department and the Little Theatre Guild will be presenting the renowned drama A Streetcar Named Desire.

Showtime is 7 p.m. each evening in the MAC Fine Arts Theater. Tickets can be purchased at the MAC bookstore or at the door the night of each show. Prices are $3 for students and seniors and $7 for general admission. The play has a PG-13 rating.

According to Chuck Gallaher, Mineral Area College Theater Director, “The actors have been working very hard to bring Tennessee Williams' story to life on the stage. Many of them had to do an extensive amount of research into not only the time era of this play, but the location that this play is set in. It's a classic of theatre."

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The story follows troubled former schoolteacher Blanche DuBois as she leaves small-town Mississippi and moves in with her sister Stella and her husband Stanley in New Orleans. Blanche's flirtatious Southern-belle presence causes problems for Stella and Stanley, leading to even greater conflicts in the Kowalski household.

For additional information, contact Gallaher at 573-518-2181. Learn more about the theater department at www.mineralarea.edu/community/theatre

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments