Fredericktown High School Class of 1980 Salutatorian, Donald Bailey, helped to pave the way for our nation's military space efforts.
Bailey always had his head in the clouds even as a young boy he recalled spending Sundays out in the field with his father Victor Bailey flying model airplanes.
"I gained a love of aircraft and an interest in flying and space from my father, Victor Bailey," Bailey said. "On Sundays, we would always go to the flying field and I would help him with his planes."
Bailey said his first exposure to NASA came when he and his family visited his Uncle Curt in Cocoa Beach, Florida when he was seven or eight.
"Uncle Curt worked in the space program and knew all the astronauts," Bailey said. "He had been assigned to work with rockets and missiles when he joined the Air Force shortly after the end of World War II, and then went on to work as a contractor for NASA."
Bailey said this visit was during the height of the Apollo program and Uncle Curt gave him an "insiders" tour of Cape Canaveral.
"It was very exciting and inspiring," Bailey said. "Never did I dream that I would become involved in space years later."
While Bailey may not have known he would be involved with the space program, he did have a desire to join the military since he was in the sixth grade.
"It was around this time I started reading history books," Bailey said. "The first two that made an impression on me were 'The Flying Tigers' by John Toland and 'Great American Fighter Pilots of World War II' by Robert Loomis. In them I read about the great fighter pilots of the war such as 'Tex' Hill in his P-40 Flying Tiger and Gregory 'Pappy' Boyington, leader of the famous 'Black Sheep' squadron, in his F4U Corsair."
Bailey's father, Victor, fueled his passion at the age of 14 by taking him to the big Experimental Aircraft Association "Fly In" at Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
"Pilots from all around the nation come there in August each year with their home-built airplanes," Bailey said. "But the big draw for me was the display of war birds, actual aircraft that fought in WWII. You have not lived until you have heard, firsthand, the sound of the 12 cylinder Merlin engine in a P-51 Mustang."
One would think Bailey's first choice would be the Air Force, but actually he had plans to go into the Navy.
"A book I read about the, then, new F-14 Tomcat Navy jet fighter hooked me on the idea of being a Navy pilot," Bailey said. "From that point forward I wanted to fly a Tomcat."
Bailey said as high school graduation came near he did everything he could to get a four-year NAVY ROTC scholarship to be a Naval Aviator.
"Unfortunately when I was going through the qualification physical, the Navy found I had pronounced scoliosis," Bailey said. "That pretty much killed my dream of being a fighter pilot, so I abandoned my initial plans and went to SEMO instead."
Later Bailey would start to develop a near sighted problem as well only making it even more clear he would not be a pilot.
Luckily for Bailey he had another passion, physics, and had always enjoyed learning.
"I had always loved school and done very well in it," Bailey said. "I credit good genes from my mom and dad as well as a lot of encouragement from them."
Bailey said he remembers taking Tom Broussard's physics course at FHS, and it being love at first sight.
"Physics is the basis of every process in our universe," Bailey said. "If you want to answer any of the important questions of how things work, an understanding of physics is your key. So, I knew before I went to SEMO that I wanted to study physics."
Bailey said in his experience, knowing how to read, write, speak and listen effectively are every bit as important to being an engineer as the math and science. He said his high school English teacher Penelope Elrod, his math teacher Dottie Collier and Broussard were his inspirations in high school.
Once Bailey started SEMO he found a way to follow both of his dreams while he pursued his degree in physics. He found an Air Force ROTC program to join.
"I took to ROTC like a fish to water," Bailey said. "They had a test called the Air Force Officer Qualification Test and it gave me quite a bit of satisfaction to ace the pilot and navigator portions of the exam, even though I knew I would never be a fighter pilot."
Perseverance paid off when, after a year and a half of trying, Bailey was awarded the AFROTC scholarship which paid for his tuition, books and a hundred dollar a month stipend.
"In 1984, the year of my college graduation, I was also one of three distinguished graduates of SEMO's AFROTC Detachment 437," Bailey said. "I was commissioned a brand new Second Lieutenant and received the orders for my first Air Force assignment that fall."
Bailey was first sent to Lowry Air Force Base in Denver for technical training as a Satellite Operations Officer and from there was sent to the Space Test Center in Sunnyvale, California to be a Satellite Operations Officer.
"I was part of President Reagan's big military buildup in the 80s, a big part of which was in the area of military space operations," Bailey said.
Bailey said he was originally a satellite operations officer or someone who sits at a command console monitoring and sending commands to the various Air Force satellites. He was pulled out of that path early on to work on acquiring computer training and simulation systems for the space field.
"We had hundreds of new lieutenants coming into space operations and they needed to be trained," Bailey said. "My first job was helping to purchase a $3 million computer based training system and then another $18 million in training course software to go on it."
Bailey would then use this software to train all the new satellite operators going to the new Consolidated Space Operations Center being built at Falcon Air Force Station, later to become Schriever Air Force Base, outside of Colorado Springs. Bailey said to accomplish this task he had to become an expert in computer training and simulation as well as on satellite and ground control systems.
"The early eighties was an exciting time to be in this area (Sunnyvale, located in the middle of Silicon Valley) because the computing revolution began then and there," Bailey said. "I got to work with the leading edge of computer and video technology at the time, stuff that, by today's standards, would seem as quaint as a horse and buggy."
In the early 90s Bailey was sent to help with the Milstar Program, the Air Force's newest and most capable communications satellite of that time.
"I acted as the Air Force's quality assurance manager for training all the operators and engineers who would launch and control Milstar satellites," Bailey said. "I was in charge of managing and evaluating the work of 20 or so contractors who developed and presented the training."
Bailey said he was able to help with rehearsals for the first Milstar launch and each satellite cost a billion dollars to build and launch.
After the Milstar program was off to a good start Bailey spent the last of his military years at the Center for Research Support on Schriever Air Force Base before taking an early out deal to pursue other things.
"Little did I know the biggest adventure was yet to come," Bailey said. "After taking a year off to take some programming courses, I was lucky enough score a job at Lockheed Martin as a simulation engineer."
Bailey would spend the next chapter of his life programming simulators to help with the Air Force's satellite launch rehearsals.
"No satellite is launched without the whole mission being rehearsed several times until the mission control crews react perfectly to every potential situation," Bailey said. "We simulation engineers programmed the computers that simulated the satellites being launched. The telemetry they output was routed to the real control systems the Air Force mission control team used."
Bailey said they would then throw different problems to the crew and see if they could fix them.
"If you have ever watched the movie Apollo 13, you remember the scene where the astronauts are practicing for their mission," Bailey said. "Well, what the engineers in that scene were doing was similar to what I did in my first job for Lockheed Martin."
Bailey expressed how crucial these simulations are.
"Once, we were running a 'Loss of Earth' exercise with the Air Force operators and the Boeing engineers for one of the IIA birds (satellite)," Bailey said. "This is where the satellite's computer hangs up and loses its ability to point its solar arrays at the sun and its navigation antennas at Earth."
Bailey said if the computer is not rebooted and commanded to point the solar arrays back toward the sun quickly enough, the batteries would run out and the satellite would "die."
"Toward the end of the exercise, the crews got the call that this problem had actually just happened to the real satellite, the exact same one we were simulating," Bailey said. "The exercise was terminated early while the Air Force and Boeing went off to fix the real problem. Afterward, they came back and thanked us. Our simulation had been so good that they had fixed the real problem like clockwork."
During the late 90s and early 2000s Bailey said he contributed to the launch and operation of a couple dozen different satellites most being GPS but he also supported launch rehearsals for the Defense Support Program and the Defense Satellite Communications System.
"I feel very humble and fortunate to have been involved in our nation's military efforts, especially GPS, which is something everyone uses," Bailey said. "My own contributions have been very tiny in comparison to the overall effort, but then, it takes thousands of people making tiny contributions to make these things succeed."
Bailey now resides in Colorado Springs with his wife of 28 years, Patty, and their cats Spike and Panzer a 17-pound yellow tabby who's name is German for tank.
