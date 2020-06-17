× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What have you done differently during our national "shutdown?" Cleaned, sorted, exercised more, eaten more/less, become fearful, worried, bored, fretful?

Or, have you enjoyed spending more time at home with your family? Glad to work from home rather than getting dressed and driving to work? Relaxed, read, done yard work?

I dare say that for most of us, this has definitely been a "time of testing." The question is this: "Are we ready for whatever lies ahead?"

I doubt any of us are the same person we were before this disease came about. Hopefully, all of us have learned some lessons about ourselves and how we will face the future.

I have been reminded of a couple of Bible characters that went through times of testing in order to be prepared for the future. We all know the story of Moses leading the children of Israel out of the land of Egypt, across the Red Sea. But before he was able to go before pharaoh and demand his people be set free, God had him in the wilderness for 40 years, teaching him how to depend upon God. By the time he went back to pharaoh, he was 80 years old. (Never too old to learn lessons.)