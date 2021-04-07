A tool to fight drug abuse

My legislation requires a rolling purge of medical data. No information older than three years will be retained. The bill also includes strict felony penalties for disclosure of private prescription information. The new PDMP will be administered by a task force with representatives from the boards of healing arts, pharmacists, nursing and dentists. It will not be a government-run program.

A PDMP alone will not solve the opioid epidemic or make addiction disappear. But it is an important tool that allows health care professionals to provide greater patient safety and identify concerning trends in a patient’s prescription history. I’m grateful to my Senate colleagues for advancing this critical legislation and I look forward to the House sending the bill onto the governor’s desk.

In other legislative activity this week, I presented Senate Bill 415 to the Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee. This legislation would allow orders of protection to remain in effect for any length of time determined by a judge, based on the evidence presented. Under current law, orders of protection are in effect for just one year. Typically, victims of domestic violence must reappear in court – and face their abuser again – in order to request a renewal. My legislation will end the trauma of continually having to revisit an abusive relationship.

It’s important to understand that unlike ex parte orders, which are temporary and issued prior to a court hearing, orders of protection are only issued following a hearing where findings of fact are presented. This legislation gives the judge the option of extending orders of protection in cases involving obsessive abusers who cannot, or will not, stop tormenting their victims. Allowing extended orders of protections will provide peace of mind to victims and ensure greater personal safety to survivors of domestic violence.

