A Tradition Continues

Although the format will be different, the annual chili supper fund-raiser which has been a staple event for MCRSP (Madison County Retired School Personnel) for years, will still go on.

This year’s event will still be held at the Madison County Senior Center and will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., April 9. To be in compliance with CDC guidelines for COVID safety, the fund-raiser will be drive-through only.

“MCRSP’s Executive Committee has been discussing the event since October,” MCRSP President Dave Stevens said. “Our concern was not just that it is our only fund-raiser, but it is a Madison County tradition that the communities of Fredericktown and Marquand look forward to each spring,”

Stevens recalled his participation for years when his own parents were employed by the Fredericktown School District.

So it was decided the event would still be held, but some changes would need to be made. There will be no advanced ticket sales as there have been in the past, but rather patrons will drive up to the Senior Center, place the orders, provide payment, and then receive the orders.