A tribute to Rush

Missouri has lost one of its favorite sons, and the country has lost a hero.

For over three decades, Rush Limbaugh inspired millions of people and was a leader of the conservative movement. He guided generations of us towards a deeper love of America and enduring respect for the Constitution and the liberties and freedoms we enjoy.

“With talent on loan from God,” as he used to say, Rush was able to cut through the spin and propaganda to provide clarity in a complicated world unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Even though he may no longer be with us, his presence and influence will continue well into the future.

Rush didn’t use his powerful platform to court and bend to the elites. Rather he used it to stand up for the little guy and the forgotten men and women in communities all across our country. He was a voice of the working class who never forgot where he came from, no matter how big he got.

I’ve enjoyed reading so many of the well-deserved tributes folks have shared this week about his generosity, his love of community, his humility, and his terrific sense of humor. I have a few memories of him that I’ll always cherish.