A tribute to Rush

Missouri has lost one of its favorite sons, and the country has lost a hero.
For over three decades, Rush Limbaugh inspired millions of people and was a leader of the conservative movement. He guided generations of us towards a deeper love of America and enduring respect for the Constitution and the liberties and freedoms we enjoy.
“With talent on loan from God,” as he used to say, Rush was able to cut through the spin and propaganda to provide clarity in a complicated world unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Even though he may no longer be with us, his presence and influence will continue well into the future.
Rush didn’t use his powerful platform to court and bend to the elites. Rather he used it to stand up for the little guy and the forgotten men and women in communities all across our country. He was a voice of the working class who never forgot where he came from, no matter how big he got.
I’ve enjoyed reading so many of the well-deserved tributes folks have shared this week about his generosity, his love of community, his humility, and his terrific sense of humor. I have a few memories of him that I’ll always cherish.
The first time I met Rush was when we welcomed him into the Hall of Famous Missourians. I remember thinking it was such a fitting honor to know that his bust now sits next to the likes of Walter Cronkite, Walt Disney, and Mark Twain.
A thrilling moment for me was seeing Rush introduce President Trump in Cape Girardeau in 2018. It was very rare for President Trump to have someone introduce him, but he made an exception because it was Rush. He later told me how special it was for him to be able to do the introduction, but it was special for me too, getting to see how much he was genuinely loved in his hometown. A Missourian through and through, Rush’s heart was always in Cape Girardeau.
At last year’s State of the Union, I spoke to him and his wife Kathryn and told them I was praying for him. That night he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a prestigious award that I don’t even think he knew was coming but was well deserved. That would be the last time I got to see him.
Rush was not just a radio talk show host. He was the steady voice that could motivate and activate the grassroots better than anyone. And this week we said goodbye.