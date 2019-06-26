{{featured_button_text}}
Sun and Moon Yoga
Provided by Juli Kline

Join instructor Juli Kline at Ozark Regional Library during the summer reading program, A Universe of Stories, for a free and easy yoga class with a concentration on cosmos inspired yoga poses and breathing.

Two 45-minute “Sun & Moon Yoga” sessions will be offered July 2.  Jump in for some fun and relaxation at 10 a.m. at the Ironton branch or 2 p.m. at the Fredericktown branch.

For more information or to pre-register, call the library at 573-546-2615 or visit the website at http://ozarkregional.org/

All programs are free of charge. This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Secretary of State.

