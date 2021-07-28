A visit to the governor's mansion

The State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Company, in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild came together to create a Missouri Bicentennial Quilt.

The quilt features a quilt block from each of the Missouri counties and one from St. Louis City. The winning block for Madison County was created by Megan Boyer.

After traveling around the state and delays due to COVID-19 the finished quilt finally made it to the Governor's Mansion for a reception with all of the contributing quilters.

"It was very exciting to finally get to go," Boyer said. "I was supposed to go last year. That was postponed, then cancelled due to COVID. So it was a pleasant surprise when they decided, again, to have it. It was quite an honor."

While Governor Michael Parson was not able to attend the event, Boyer was still able to meet First Lady Teresa Parson.

"She was very kind and welcoming," Boyer said. "She calls the governor's mansion the people's mansion. I thought it was kind of her to take pictures with all of us. To me it showed how much she appreciated all our work we had put into the quilt. She said she was happy to be part of the Missouri bicentennial and appreciated us being part of it as well."