A visit to the governor's mansion

The State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Company, in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild came together to create a Missouri Bicentennial Quilt.
The quilt features a quilt block from each of the Missouri counties and one from St. Louis City. The winning block for Madison County was created by Megan Boyer.
After traveling around the state and delays due to COVID-19 the finished quilt finally made it to the Governor's Mansion for a reception with all of the contributing quilters.
"It was very exciting to finally get to go," Boyer said. "I was supposed to go last year. That was postponed, then cancelled due to COVID. So it was a pleasant surprise when they decided, again, to have it. It was quite an honor."
While Governor Michael Parson was not able to attend the event, Boyer was still able to meet First Lady Teresa Parson.
"She was very kind and welcoming," Boyer said. "She calls the governor's mansion the people's mansion. I thought it was kind of her to take pictures with all of us. To me it showed how much she appreciated all our work we had put into the quilt. She said she was happy to be part of the Missouri bicentennial and appreciated us being part of it as well."
Boyer said it was really neat to see all of the other winners and talk with some of them. She said it was nice to be with so many people who share the same hobby and to be that interested in being part of the bicentennial celebration.
Boyer was able to share the event with her mother-in-law Allison Boyer and her son Silas who joined her on the trip.
While the quilt was on display, closer to home, during its tour of the state many of Boyer's friends, family, and members of the community had the opportunity to see it.
"I think it was a very good idea and plan to have the quilt travel," Boyer said. "It really let a lot of people see the quilt who may have never been able to otherwise."
Boyer said, several people she knew went to see it and told her how excited they were to see it in person.
"It really meant a lot to me that so many people were proud of me getting a block in the quilt," Boyer said.
Boyer's design featured a mining cart for the county's deep mining history, and an azalea to represent the Azalea Festival which has been a family tradition since 1963.
