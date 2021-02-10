A week of milestones

As I think back on this week in the Missouri Senate, two remarkable milestones stand out in my mind.

My greatest sense of personal accomplishment comes from seeing my PDMP legislation, Senate Bill 63, receive a “Do Pass” vote in the Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee. Still, the experience of enduring my first Senate filibuster is definitely one for the books, and something I won’t soon forget.

Senate Bill 63 is the culmination of more than eight years of hard work. During my entire time in the House of Representatives, I fought for enactment of a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. Although a number of my PDMP bills passed in the House, none of my previous efforts made it across the legislative finish line. This current version includes compromise language that received wide support in 2020. With such an early start in the process this year, I have high hopes this critical legislation will finally make it to the governor’s desk.