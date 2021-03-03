AARP Tax-Aide open in March at library

AARP TaxAide will be open at both the Fredericktown Library and the Farmington Library starting in March. Tax-Aide will only be doing Property Tax credits in Fredericktown but will be doing both Federal and State returns as well as Property Tax credits at the Farmington Library.

The sites where you may have your taxes prepared at no cost are:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday-Farmington Library starting at 9 a.m. for federal, state and property tax.

Friday-Fredericktown Library starting at 10 a.m. only for property tax.

Due to Covid-19, this year you must schedule an appointment to have your taxes prepared.

THE NUMBER TO CALL TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT IS 573-366-6411.

Once your appointment is made, please do not come to the library any earlier than your scheduled time and you must wear a mask.

This program is open to taxpayers of all ages. AARP membership is not required. All volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year. If you do not have the necessary documentation we will not be able to prepare your taxes.

When you come, please bring the following:

• Copy of last year’s income tax return