AARP tax aide program begins Feb. 3 in Fredericktown

AARP Tax-Aide will begin preparing Property Tax Credits (circuit breaker) and Federal/State tax returns at the Fredericktown Public Library Friday mornings starting Feb. 3 and each Friday morning through March 10.

This service is free and open to anyone of any age, but especially if you are 50 or older or can't afford paid tax preparation. AARP membership is not required.

You must schedule an appointment to have your tax return prepared. To make an appointment call 573-518-7887. Calls should be made between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. You will not be able to leave a voice message on this number. If no one answers, call back later.

Please do not call the Library as this is not a program sponsored by any library. They will not be able to make an appointment for you.

This program is staffed by volunteers who are trained and IRS-certified every year. There is no charge for this service and any Federal and State Tax Returns will be e-filed.

If you are married, both spouses must come to have a joint return prepared.

When you come, please bring the following:

Your 2021 tax returns

Photo ID

Social Security card or other official documentation for yourself and all dependents

W-2 forms

All forms indicating federal or state income tax paid OR withheld.

SSA-1099 forms if you were paid Social Security benefits

All 1099 forms (1099INT, 1099 DIV, etc.) showing interest and/or dividends and documentation showing original purchase price of sold assets

1099-R if you received a pension or annuity

1099MISC showing any miscellaneous income

1099-NEC showing any non-employee compensation

Dependent care provider information (name, address, employer, ID, etc.)

1095A - Health Insurance Marketplace Statement if you got your health insurance thru ACA.

Any other forms you receive to support deductions or credits on your return.

Any correspondence received from the IRS or MO Department of Revenue for any tax year listed

Unemployment compensation statements if you received unemployment.

If we are preparing your 2021 return please bring if you received Letter 6475: “Your 2021 Economic Impact Payments” notice which was sent by January, 2022 and also Letter 6419: “2021 Total Advance Child Tax Credit (AdvCTC) Payments” which were mailed if you received advanced payments.above.

IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE NECESSARY DOCUMENTATION, WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PREPARE YOUR TAXES AT THAT TIME. You will have to make another appointment and return at a later date.