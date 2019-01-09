AARP Tax Aide Program

The AARP TaxAide program has just completed its 50th year doing taxes. This program, a partnership between AARP and the IRS, is free and available to anyone and there are no age or income requirements for this service. All tax preparers are volunteers and are trained and certified by the AARP TaxAide program every year.
Locally, the service covers St. Francois, Madison, Ste. Genevieve, Perry and Washington counties and completed 1,146 federal or state returns in the 5-county area.
This year the free tax service from Tax Aide will be in Fredericktown at the library on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Feb. 1 and the next five Fridays. There is a signup sheet in the library lobby but no appointment is necessary. Other available sites include the Farmington Library on Tuesday and Wednesday starting Feb. 5 from 9-1 and the Bonne Terre Senior Center on Thursdays starting Feb. 7 from 9-1.
If you would like to volunteer with Tax Aide call Veve at 573-330-0337 for more information.
After the end of every tax season, the volunteers get together at a luncheon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.