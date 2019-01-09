Try 1 month for 99¢
AARP Tax Aide Program

Volunteers for the past 2017 tax preparation season are (left to right) first row, Pat Sumner, Linda Sales, Becky Briggs; second row, Veve Riche, Elaine Stoll, Ron Dugal; third row, Chick Dickerson, Judy Barrett, Laurie Moonier; fourth row, George Caudle, Wayne Schweigert, Earlene Yarbrough; and fifth row, Dave Dealy, Dennis Riche. Not pictured are Joyce Lindow, Brenda Witt, Earl Hess, and Melinda Singer.

 Provided by Joyce Lindow, AARP Tax Aide Counselor

The AARP TaxAide program has just completed its 50th year doing taxes. This program, a partnership between AARP and the IRS, is free and available to anyone and there are no age or income requirements for this service. All tax preparers are volunteers and are trained and certified by the AARP TaxAide program every year.

Locally, the service covers St. Francois, Madison, Ste. Genevieve, Perry and Washington counties and completed 1,146 federal or state returns in the 5-county area.

This year the free tax service from Tax Aide will be in Fredericktown at the library on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Feb. 1 and the next five Fridays. There is a signup sheet in the library lobby but no appointment is necessary. Other available sites include the Farmington Library on Tuesday and Wednesday starting Feb. 5 from 9-1 and the Bonne Terre Senior Center on Thursdays starting Feb. 7 from 9-1.

If you would like to volunteer with Tax Aide call Veve at 573-330-0337 for more information.

After the end of every tax season, the volunteers get together at a luncheon. 

