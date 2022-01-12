AARP Taxaide Program begins in February

AARP TaxAide will begin preparing taxes at the Farmington Public Library from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., February 1 and at the Fredericktown Public Library on Friday mornings starting Feb. 4.

Taxes will be done at Farmington on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through April 14. Taxes will be done at the Fredericktown library on Friday mornings through March 11.

This program is open to taxpayers of all ages. AARP membership is not required. All volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year. There is no charge for having your taxes prepared and e-filed.

You must schedule an appointment to have your taxes done. If you fail to keep your appointment, it will be necessary for you to call and schedule a new appointment. The number to call to make your appointment is 573-915-3157 Monday through Friday during normal business hours. You can not leave a voice message on this number. It is necessary for you to speak with a volunteer when you call. Just call back later and someone will be available to take your call.

Both husband and wife must come in to have a joint return prepared. When you come, please bring the following:

● Your 2019 and 2020 tax returns

● Photo ID

● Social Security card or other official documentation for yourself and all dependents

● W-2 forms

● Unemployment compensation statements

● SSA-1099 forms if you were paid Social Security benefits

● All 1099 forms (1099INT, 1099 DIV, etc.) showing interest and/or dividends and documentation showing original purchase price of sold assets

● 1099MISC showing any miscellaneous income

● 1099-NEC showing any non-employee compensation

● 1099-R if you received a pension or annuity

● Dependent care provider information (name, address, employer, ID, etc.)

● Letter 6475: “Your 2021 Economic Impact Payments” which will be sent beginning in late January.

● Letter 6419: “2021 Total Advance Child Tax Credit (AdvCTC) Payments” which are being mailed out now to taxpayers who received advanced payments.

● If you received Obama Care, you need documentation supporting this

● All forms indicating federal or state income tax paid OR withheld

● Any other forms you receive to support deductions or credits on your return

IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE NECESSARY DOCUMENTATION, WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PREPARE YOUR TAXES AT THAT TIME. You will have to make another appointment and return at a later date.

Please do not call the Library. They will not be able to make an appointment for you.

