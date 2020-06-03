Abandoning the founders’ framework

Throughout our nation’s history, the United States Congress has always required its members to attend in person, even during times of war like during the War of 1812 and the Civil War. After the British burned the Capitol in 1814, the 13th Congress convened less than a week later at the Blodgett’s Hotel. To ensure that Congress could continue to meet in person, the “Old Brick Capitol” was built, and Congress would continue to meet there until the U.S. Capitol reopened in December of 1819. During the Civil War, Congress continued to work out of the U.S. Capitol Building, with only a sliver of the Potomac River separating it from the Confederacy. Most importantly of all was that construction continued on the Capitol Dome. The completion of the 288-foot cast-iron dome—which still remains atop the U.S. Capitol today—became a symbol of the Union. The brilliant white paint was visible even in the darkest days of the war.