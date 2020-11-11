ABC Online Story Time - Letter H

November 17, we will be reading "Harry the Dirty Dog." Harry hates baths. How far will he go to avoid getting squeaky clean? This story of love and compromise just might encourage your reluctant bath-taker. After watching this video, you will be to help your kids learn how to write and recognize the H sound. November 19, at 11 a.m., check out our craft time tutorial where we will be making newspaper dogs. Find us on Facebook at Ozark Regional Library System or search for our audio and videos at ozarkregional.org.