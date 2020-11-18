 Skip to main content
ABC online story time - Letter I
ABC online story time - Letter I

New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

November 24, we will be reading Imogene’s Antlers. This whimsical story is about acceptance, love, and embracing differences. In between the story, your kids will learn how to write and recognize the 'I' sound. It’s entertainment and education!

Watch out for Thursday’s craft tutorial on Nov. 26 where we will be making homemade instruments. Find us on Facebook at Ozark Regional Library System or search for our audio & videos at ozarkregional.org.

