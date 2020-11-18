ABC online story time - Letter I

November 24, we will be reading Imogene’s Antlers. This whimsical story is about acceptance, love, and embracing differences. In between the story, your kids will learn how to write and recognize the 'I' sound. It’s entertainment and education!
Watch out for Thursday’s craft tutorial on Nov. 26 where we will be making homemade instruments. Find us on Facebook at Ozark Regional Library System or search for our audio & videos at ozarkregional.org.
