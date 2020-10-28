 Skip to main content
ABC Online Story Time Letter E
ABC Online Story Time Letter E

ABC Online Story Time/Letter E
Provided by Ozark Regional Library

October 27, library patrons had the opportunity to read "The Eensy Weensy Spider Freaks Out!" In between watching this story of bravery and resilience, readers also learned how to write and listen for the letter E!

Watch Thursday’s craft time at 11 a.m., Oct. 29 where will be making a spider letter swatter to practice letter recognition.

Find us on Facebook at Ozark Regional Library System or search for our audio & videos at ozarkregional.org

