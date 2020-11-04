 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ABC Online Story Time-Letter G
0 comments

ABC Online Story Time-Letter G

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

November 10, we will be reading Gregory the Terrible Eater by Ariane Dewey.

Do your child’s eating habits cause you frustration? Then, you’ll love this silly tale about how a goat family solves its kid’s picky eating habits. After watching this video, you can help your kids learn how to write and recognize the "G" sound.

Watch Thursday’s craft time Nov. 12, where we will be making mud cakes from things found outside and in your pantry. Find us on Facebook at Ozark Regional Library System or search for our audio and videos at ozarkregional.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Danny Wayne Boswell
Obituaries

Danny Wayne Boswell

Danny Wayne Boswell, 59, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home in Piedmont, Missouri. He was born July 28, 1961 in Kennett, Missouri, a so…

Dennis Allen Cox
Obituaries

Dennis Allen Cox

Dennis Allen Cox, 58, died Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born October 10, 1962 in Madison County, the son of Wilburn Elmo and Carolyn Sue Cox.

Connie (Dollinger) Pfeifer
Obituaries

Connie (Dollinger) Pfeifer

Connie (Dollinger) Pfeifer, 67, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born November 21, 1952 in Ironton, the daughter of Bud and Alta Dollinger.

Jeanna Raye Tiefenauer
Obituaries

Jeanna Raye Tiefenauer

Jeanna Raye Tiefenauer, 64, died Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born July 14, 1956 in Truman, Arkansas, the daughter of O.C. and Bertha McMasters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News