ABC Online Story Time-Letter G

November 10, we will be reading Gregory the Terrible Eater by Ariane Dewey.

Do your child’s eating habits cause you frustration? Then, you’ll love this silly tale about how a goat family solves its kid’s picky eating habits. After watching this video, you can help your kids learn how to write and recognize the "G" sound.

Watch Thursday’s craft time Nov. 12, where we will be making mud cakes from things found outside and in your pantry. Find us on Facebook at Ozark Regional Library System or search for our audio and videos at ozarkregional.org.

