Actions speak louder than words

As the summer season heats up, Americans all across the country are heading outdoors, trying to get back to the lives we had before the pandemic.

Unfortunately, millions of American’s are being hit with sticker shock when they go to put gas in their cars, food on their table, medicine in their cabinet or clothes on their back. They are seeing the crunch of rising prices combined with the closure of their favorite small business who can’t afford to compete with government programs paying people more to stay at home. You would think that the Biden administration’s priorities would be focused on these issues, on putting money back in the pockets of working-class Americans, strengthening the economy and getting this border crisis under control. Instead, they’re focused on fighting to tear down parts of American culture in the hopes that they can build back with liberal values.

As Republican Leader of the Budget Committee, I ran into the latest example of just the type of culture wars we are up against when I received the United States Federal Government Budget Submission from President Biden. This week while I was reading through the budget, I noticed something strange. President Biden’s Administration changed two words in a section about maternal health. At first, I didn’t think much of it, but when I re-read the section, I was shocked by what I saw.