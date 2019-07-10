Recently, I had the privilege of attending a wedding of one of my husband’s nephew’s daughters in Colorado.
I had been to the airport in Denver years ago, but at the time, we were with our daughter and son in law, who knew where to go, how to get there, and what to expect. As I arrived this time, it was somewhat different. I was by myself and was expected to meet my sister in law at the baggage claim area at a certain time. We were being picked up by my brother in law, so I didn’t want to make any mistakes.
Since I have somewhat of a problem walking long distances, and didn’t really know where I was going anyway, I asked for wheelchair assistance. The young man who assisted me had recently moved from California to Colorado, was extremely kind, very friendly, and assisted me in every way possible. He stayed with me until I met my sister in law and we were safely at curbside, waiting for her brother.
After attending the wedding, spending some time with family, and visiting the surrounding areas, it was time to return to Missouri. I again asked for wheelchair assistance so I would be certain to get to my gate on time. You talk about a huge airport: well Denver is one. When my sister in law and I came through the doors to check in, a very kind assistant asked us if she could help. Neither of us had to wait in the long lines. She checked us through in record time and made certain we were well taken care of. Each of us had our wheelchairs and as I looked up at my assistant, I recognized him as being the same young man I had had when I arrived in Denver. He also recognized me and asked about the wedding and we chatted the rest of the way to my gate. When I arrived in St. Louis, I again had a very kind and accommodating assistant.
Since being gone for a while, I had some grocery shopping to do this week, as I needed groceries. A man in a wheelchair couldn’t reach some articles on a top shelf and I was able to assist him in just a small way by handing him what he needed. Nothing big on the part of my assistance or myself, but taking the time to assist someone is something all of us can do, if we are just willing to be used.
The story of the two women who stopped their car and assisted a young man from jumping off an overpass and committing suicide has been in the news this past week. None of us may ever know what impact we may have on another person with just a small act of kindness. Can you think of someone you might help in some way? Have you ever seen a situation that you could have helped but didn’t because you were in a hurry or you didn’t know what else might happen? "Acts of kindness" should be on our minds at all times and in all situations. Sometimes we may feel like we don’t want to get involved, but we never know how our response will affect the lives of others.
The Holy Bible says: “Be ye kind one to another.” Not a difficult decision to make when there are opportunities around us everyday.
