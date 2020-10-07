Additional CARES Act funding awarded

The Madison County Commissioners approved another $177,742.63 of the $1,418,164 CARES Act funds the county received from the state.
The commissioners had previously approved $964,367.62 of funding with this additional amount bringing the total amount of funding allocated to $1,142,110.25. This leaves the county with $276,053.75.
The county has contracted with Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission to aid in administering the funds. SEMO RPC's Jeremy Tanz explained the new applications presented to the commission, Sept. 28 and Oct. 5.
The first two applications presented were from Fredericktown R-I School District. The commission approved both applications in the amount of $44,496.92 and $51,920.53.
The funds will pay for masks, gloves, thermometers, sanitizer dispenser, disinfection, face shields, spray bottles, physical barriers and their construction, air purification filters, water bottle filling stations and installation, compliance expenses and distancing learning tools.
Tanz said the commission has now approved three applications from Fredericktown R-I totaling $138,033.48. He said, at 2,037 students, it comes out to an average of $67.76 of funding per student.
The third application presented was from the Cherokee Pass Fire Department in the amount of $18,164.80. The commission approved $6,000 of the request. The approved amount covers four laptops needed for online training and Zoom meetings. The remaining portion for a patch system and portable repeater was tabled to see if the money is needed in other areas first.
The fourth application was from East Missouri Action Agency requesting $16,377.00. The commissioners approved $15,810.18 of the requested amount. The approved amount is for PPE, and items needed for remote work. The portion not approved was for cellular phones.
An application from Healing Our Past Experiences was reviewed by the commission again. This time $250 of the request was approved for PPE.
The fifth application came from Madison Medical Center requesting $319,131.86. The commissioners approved $59,265 of the request. The approved amount covers five emergency room monitors and three operating room monitors. The remaining items in the request will be tabled until later in the year, once it is determined if funds are need elsewhere.
Commissioner Larry Kemp said the money is going fast and the commissioners do not know where money will be needed in the next three months. He said there is still a fourth of the year left and anything could happen.
Two other applications were heard from by the commissioners but did not have money awarded. One was from Marquand-Zion R-6 for $10,499, and one was from The Little Learners Academy for $28,822.10.
Funds have now been awarded to Madison County Health Department, Fredericktown R-I, Madison Medical Center, Fredericktown Fire Department, Marquand-Zion R-6, Fredericktown Police Department, Madison County, Madison County Ambulance District, H.O.P.E, EMAA, Cherokee Pass Fire Department, and SEMO Regional Planning.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
