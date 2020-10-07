Additional CARES Act funding awarded

The fourth application was from East Missouri Action Agency requesting $16,377.00. The commissioners approved $15,810.18 of the requested amount. The approved amount is for PPE, and items needed for remote work. The portion not approved was for cellular phones.

An application from Healing Our Past Experiences was reviewed by the commission again. This time $250 of the request was approved for PPE.

The fifth application came from Madison Medical Center requesting $319,131.86. The commissioners approved $59,265 of the request. The approved amount covers five emergency room monitors and three operating room monitors. The remaining items in the request will be tabled until later in the year, once it is determined if funds are need elsewhere.

Commissioner Larry Kemp said the money is going fast and the commissioners do not know where money will be needed in the next three months. He said there is still a fourth of the year left and anything could happen.

Two other applications were heard from by the commissioners but did not have money awarded. One was from Marquand-Zion R-6 for $10,499, and one was from The Little Learners Academy for $28,822.10.

Funds have now been awarded to Madison County Health Department, Fredericktown R-I, Madison Medical Center, Fredericktown Fire Department, Marquand-Zion R-6, Fredericktown Police Department, Madison County, Madison County Ambulance District, H.O.P.E, EMAA, Cherokee Pass Fire Department, and SEMO Regional Planning.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.