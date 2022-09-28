Life is full of adjustments.

I dare say there’s not a single day goes by in our lives that we aren’t affronted with the need to make decisions that will change the directions in which we are headed.

Can you imagine the adjustment that comes for a professional athlete when they receive the news that they have been traded to another team? Suddenly their entire lives have been changed by a phone call. A new team, a new city, a new manager and teammates, new place to live, new school for their children, new everything.

What about the adjustment of a family when they are expecting another unexpected child in their lives? Car seats, diapers, formula, a crib, more room.

Consider the adjusting that needs to be done when a pilot is flying an aircraft and they hear about an unruly passenger on their plane or a situation at the airport where they are headed. Immediate decisions need to be made that will affect not only their life, but the lives of others.

Sometimes God sends gentle reminders to help us make adjustments. Sometimes God uses a sledgehammer.

Two kinds of discipline are required to make what is necessary if we are to be successful. Perseverance on our part to do what we have been taught and know is the right thing to do and discipline to complete the correction. Adjusting will either lead to success or failure; our participation makes the difference.

There’s a little chorus that goes: “Little by little my life is changing. I’m not who I was, I’m not who I’ll be, I’m somewhere in the middle. God is changing me, little by little.”

Are we willing to allow the Lord to help us make the correct and best adjustments for whatever may lie ahead? It might not be easy. It might take a while. It definitely will take faith and trust and dependence, but in the end, the results will be success. All He wants is our willingness to adjust to whatever He has planned.