Monday Oct 14

Rec Leaguers over Carquest/The Parts Store 19-3

Young Guns over Rec Leaguers 15-14

Carquest/Parts Store over Poor Boys Lawn Service  Forfeit

Young Guns over Poor Boys Lawn Service 21-0

Standings

Rec Leaguers/New Era Bank 13-1

Young Guns 8-6

Carquest/The Garage 6-8

Poor Boys Lawn Care 1-13

