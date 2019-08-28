{{featured_button_text}}
Aug. 19 results

Rec Leaguers/New Era Bank over Young Guns  18-8

Young Guns over Carquest/The Garage 11-6

Rec Leaguers/New Era Bank over Poor Boys Lawn Care 30-2

Car Quest/The Garage over Poor Boys Lawn Care 20-15

Standings

Rec Leaguers/New Era Bank 2-0

Young Guns 1-1

Carquest/The Garage 1-1

Poor Boys Lawn Care 0-2

