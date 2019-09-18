{{featured_button_text}}
Monday Sept. 9

Carquest/The Garage over Poor Boys Lawn Service 12-8

Rec Leaguers/New Era Bank over Carquest/The Garage 13-12

Young Guns over Poor Boys Lawn Service 19-6

Rec Leaguers/New Era Bank over Young Guns  25-9

Standings

Rec Leaguers/New Era Bank 4-0

Young Guns 2-2

Carquest/The Garage 2-2

Poor Boys Lawn Care  0-4

