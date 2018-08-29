Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Coed League

Aug 13

Foss Transportation over Hicks                                                 9-5          

Cap America over S&S Asphalt                                                 14-13

Punishers over Hicks                                                                                27-7

Cap America over Foss Transportation                                      27-3

Punishers over S&S Asphalt                                                      19-2

Standings

Cap America                                             2-0

Punishers                                                 2-0

Foss Transportation                                  1-1

Hicks                                                        0-2

S&S Asphalt                                              0-2

Men’s League

Aug 21

Bearded Bandits over S&S Asphalt                                           19-15

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bearded Bandits over Poor Boys Trash Service/Bash Brothers  22-1

Matthews over S&S Asphalt                                                     22-21

Matthews over Poor Boys Trash Service/Bash Brothers                            22-1

Standings

Bearded Bandits                                       2-0

Matthews                                                 2-0

Poor Boys Trash Service                           0-2

S&S Asphalt                                              0-2

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments