Coed League

Aug 27

Punishers over S&S Asphalt                                      18-3

Cap America over S&S Asphalt                                 16-8

Foss Transportation over Cap America                      13-10

Foss Transportation over Bad News Bears                 10-8

Punishers over Bad News Bears                                18-1

Standings

Punishers                                                 4-0

Foss Transportation                                  3-1

Cap America                                             3-1

Bad News Bears                                        0-4

S&S Asphalt                                              0-4

Men’s League

Aug 28

S&S Asphalt over Poor Boys Trash Service                                30-0

Matthews over poor Boys trash Service                   14-2

S&S Asphalt over Bearded Bandits                           17-2

Matthews over Bearded Bandits                                              27-20

Sep 4

S&S Asphalt over Bearded Bandits                           9-6

S&S Asphalt over Poor Boys Trash Service                                26-1

Matthews over Bearded Bandits                                              24-16

Matthews over Poor Boys Trash Service                   16-1

Standings

Matthews                                                 6-0

S&S Asphalt                                              4-2

Bearded Bandits                                       2-4

Poor Boys Trash Service                           0-6

