Adult Men’s softball results

Tuesday June 30
Alpha over WTP 17-10
WTP over Cap America 17-5
Alpha over Cap America 17-7
Filtration Systems Products over Patton Softball 14-13
Patton Softball over Filtration Systems Products 17-15
Tuesday July 14
Cap America/Trackside Hardwoods over WTP 20-19
Cap America/Trackside Hardwoods over WTP 22-7
WTP over Alpha 12-8
Alpha over Patton Softball 14-12
Alpha over Filtration Systems products 24-4
Patton Softball over Filtration Systems Products 16-2
Standings
Alpha 4-1
Cap America 2-2
Patton Softball 2-2
WTP 2-3
Filtration Systems Products 1-4
