Adult Men's softball results
Adult Men’s softball results

Tuesday June 30

Alpha over WTP                                                       17-10

WTP over Cap America                                             17-5

Alpha over Cap America                                           17-7

Filtration Systems Products over Patton Softball      14-13

Patton Softball over Filtration Systems Products      17-15

Tuesday July 14

Cap America/Trackside Hardwoods over WTP           20-19

Cap America/Trackside Hardwoods over WTP           22-7

WTP over Alpha                                                       12-8

Alpha over Patton Softball                                       14-12

Alpha over Filtration Systems products                    24-4

Patton Softball over Filtration Systems Products      16-2

Standings

Alpha                                                       4-1

Cap America                                             2-2

Patton Softball                                         2-2

WTP                                                         2-3

Filtration Systems Products                      1-4

