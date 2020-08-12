You have permission to edit this article.
Adult Men's Softball Results July 21 - August 4
SportsItems

Tuesday July 21

Alpha over Patton Softball 17-11

Alpha over Patton Softball 23-22

Alpha over WTP 25-6

WTP over Filtration Systems Products 17-14

Cap America/Trackside Hardwoods over WTP 15-10

Cap America/Trackside over Filtration Systems 27-22

July 28

Filtration Systems Products over WTP 18-9

WTP over Filtration Systems Products 18-17

Cap America/Trackside Hardwoods over FSP 24-16

Patton Softball over Cap America/Trackside 18-12

Alpha over Cap America/Trackside Hardwoods 17-14

Alpha over Patton Softball 19-18

Aug 4

Patton Softball over Cap America/Trackside 16-14

Patton Softball over Cap America/Trackside 26-21

Patton Softball over WTP 24-8

Alpha over WTP 16-13

WTP over Filtration Systems Products 23-18

Alpha over Filtration Systems Products 19-18

Standings

Alpha 13-1

Patton Softball 8-5

Cap America/Trackside Hardwoods 7-7

WTP 4-11

Filtration Systems Products 3-11

