Adult Men's Softball Results July 21 - August 4

Tuesday July 21
Alpha over Patton Softball 17-11
Alpha over Patton Softball 23-22
Alpha over WTP 25-6
WTP over Filtration Systems Products 17-14
Cap America/Trackside Hardwoods over WTP 15-10
Cap America/Trackside over Filtration Systems 27-22
July 28
Filtration Systems Products over WTP 18-9
WTP over Filtration Systems Products 18-17
Cap America/Trackside Hardwoods over FSP 24-16
Patton Softball over Cap America/Trackside 18-12
Alpha over Cap America/Trackside Hardwoods 17-14
Alpha over Patton Softball 19-18
Aug 4
Patton Softball over Cap America/Trackside 16-14
Patton Softball over Cap America/Trackside 26-21
Patton Softball over WTP 24-8
Alpha over WTP 16-13
WTP over Filtration Systems Products 23-18
Alpha over Filtration Systems Products 19-18
Standings
Alpha 13-1
Patton Softball 8-5
Cap America/Trackside Hardwoods 7-7
WTP 4-11
Filtration Systems Products 3-11
