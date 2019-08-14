{{featured_button_text}}
SportsItems

Men’s League

July 30

Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service 20-2

Silver Mines Baptist Church over Poor Boys Trash Service 23-3

Austin Powders Co over Silver Mines Baptist Church 23-19

Austin Powders Co over Cap America 16-12

Austin Powders over Cap America NA

Patton Softball over Cap America NA                                           

Final Standings

Cap America 19-5

Austin Powders Company 15-9

Patton Softball  14-10

Silver Mines Baptist Church 12-12

Poor Boys Trash Service 0-24

Aug 6 Tourney

Austin Powders over Patton Softball 17-11

Silver Mines Baptist Church over Poor Boys Trash Service NA

Cap America over Silver Mines Baptist Church 18-3

Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service NA

Cap America over Austin Powders Co 20-12

Austin Powders Co over Silver Mines Baptist Church 23-16

Women’s League

July 31

Newbs and Goobs over Bucktoothed Beavers 10-8

Newbs and Goobs over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 13-11

Bucktoothed Beavers over Cap America 14-11

D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches over Cap America  17-4

Final Standings

Newbs and Goobs 13-0

Bucktoothed Beavers  7-6

Cap America 5-7

D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 1-13

Coed League

Aug 2

Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 7-0

Poor Boys Lawn Service over Custom Bait and Lures 7-0

Mavericks over Young Guns NA

Mavericks over Poor Boys Lawn Service NA

Aug 9

Young Guns over Poor Boys Lawn Service NA

Mavericks over Young Guns 20-18

Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures NA

Mavericks over Custom Bait and Lures NA

Final Standings

Mavericks 16-2

Young Guns 13-5

Custom Bait and Lures 5-13

Poor Boys Lawn Care 3-15

