Men’s League
July 30
Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service 20-2
Silver Mines Baptist Church over Poor Boys Trash Service 23-3
Austin Powders Co over Silver Mines Baptist Church 23-19
Austin Powders Co over Cap America 16-12
Austin Powders over Cap America NA
Patton Softball over Cap America NA
Final Standings
Cap America 19-5
Austin Powders Company 15-9
Patton Softball 14-10
Silver Mines Baptist Church 12-12
Poor Boys Trash Service 0-24
Aug 6 Tourney
Austin Powders over Patton Softball 17-11
Silver Mines Baptist Church over Poor Boys Trash Service NA
Cap America over Silver Mines Baptist Church 18-3
Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service NA
Cap America over Austin Powders Co 20-12
Austin Powders Co over Silver Mines Baptist Church 23-16
Women’s League
July 31
Newbs and Goobs over Bucktoothed Beavers 10-8
Newbs and Goobs over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 13-11
Bucktoothed Beavers over Cap America 14-11
D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches over Cap America 17-4
Final Standings
Newbs and Goobs 13-0
Bucktoothed Beavers 7-6
Cap America 5-7
D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 1-13
Coed League
Aug 2
Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 7-0
Poor Boys Lawn Service over Custom Bait and Lures 7-0
Mavericks over Young Guns NA
Mavericks over Poor Boys Lawn Service NA
Aug 9
Young Guns over Poor Boys Lawn Service NA
Mavericks over Young Guns 20-18
Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures NA
Mavericks over Custom Bait and Lures NA
Final Standings
Mavericks 16-2
Young Guns 13-5
Custom Bait and Lures 5-13
Poor Boys Lawn Care 3-15
