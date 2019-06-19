Men’s League
June 4
Silver Mines Baptist Church over Poor Boys Trash Service 24-9
Silver Mines Baptist Church over Austin Powders Company 24-13
Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service NA
Cap America over Patton Softball NA
June 11
Silver mines Baptist Church over Cap America 11-4
Patton Softball over Silver Mines Baptist Church 11-9
Patton Softball over Austin Powders Company 11-10
Austin Powders Company over Poor Boys Trash Service 25-5
Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 18-15
Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 22-8
Standings
Cap America 9-1
Patton Softball 8-3
Silver Mines Baptist Church 6-5
Austin Powders Company 3-6
Poor Boys Trash Service 0-11
Women’s League
June 5
Newbs and Goobs over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 13-9
Cap America over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 9-7
Newbs and Goobs over Bucktoothed Beavers 24-13
Cap America over Bucktoothed Beavers 13-9
June 12
Newbs and Goobs over Bucktoothed Beavers 14-10
Newbs and Goobs over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 14-7
Bucktoothed Beavers over Cap America 13-12
Cap America over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 15-5
Standings
Newbs and Goobs 6-0
Bucktoothed Beavers 3-3
Cap America 3-3
D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 0-6
Coed League
June 7
Mavericks over Young Guns 14-6
Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 9-7
Mavericks over Evans Lawn Care 28-3
Custom Bait and Lures over Evans Lawn Care 20-4
June 14
Mavericks over Poor Boys Lawn Care 15-3
Mavericks over Young Guns 14-6
Custom Bait and Lures over Poor Boys Lawn Care 14-10
Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 23-17
Standings
Mavericks 7-1
Young Guns 6-2
Custom Bait and Lures 3-5
Poor Boys Lawn Care 0-8
