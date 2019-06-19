{{featured_button_text}}
Men’s League

June 4

Silver Mines Baptist Church over Poor Boys Trash Service 24-9

Silver Mines Baptist Church over Austin Powders Company 24-13

Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service  NA

Cap America over Patton Softball  NA

June 11

Silver mines Baptist Church over Cap America 11-4

Patton Softball over Silver Mines Baptist Church 11-9

Patton Softball over Austin Powders Company 11-10

Austin Powders Company over Poor Boys Trash Service 25-5

Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 18-15

Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 22-8                                                               

Standings

Cap America 9-1

Patton Softball  8-3

Silver Mines Baptist Church 6-5

Austin Powders Company 3-6

Poor Boys Trash Service 0-11

Women’s League

June 5

Newbs and Goobs over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 13-9

Cap America over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 9-7

Newbs and Goobs over Bucktoothed Beavers 24-13

Cap America over Bucktoothed Beavers 13-9

June 12

Newbs and Goobs over Bucktoothed Beavers 14-10

Newbs and Goobs over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 14-7

Bucktoothed Beavers over Cap America 13-12

Cap America over D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches  15-5

Standings

Newbs and Goobs 6-0

Bucktoothed Beavers 3-3

Cap America 3-3

D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 0-6

Coed League

June 7

Mavericks over Young Guns 14-6

Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 9-7

Mavericks over Evans Lawn Care 28-3

Custom Bait and Lures over Evans Lawn Care 20-4

June 14

Mavericks over Poor Boys Lawn Care 15-3

Mavericks over Young Guns 14-6

Custom Bait and Lures over Poor Boys Lawn Care 14-10

Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 23-17

Standings

Mavericks 7-1

Young Guns 6-2

Custom Bait and Lures 3-5

Poor Boys Lawn Care 0-8

