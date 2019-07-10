Men’s League
June 25
Austin Powders Co over Poor Boys Trash Service 25-0
Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 13-2
Austin Powders Co over Patton Softball 14-2
Cap America vs Silver Mines Baptist Church NA
Silver Mines Baptist Church vs Patton Softball NA
July 2
Silver Mines Baptist Church over Poor Boys Trash Service 11-7
Austin Powders Co over Silver Mines Baptist Church 14-5
Austin Powders Co over Cap America 20-15
Cap America over Austin Powders Co 16-15
Cap America over Patton Softball 17-16
Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service 21-1
Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service 15-0
Standings
Cap America 14-2
Patton Softball 11-6
Silver Mines Baptist Church 8-8
Austin Powders Company 9-8
Poor Boys Trash Service 0-18
Women’s League
Standings
Newbs and Goobs 7-0
Bucktoothed Beavers 4-3
Cap America 3-3
D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 0-8
Coed League
June 21
Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 18-3
Mavericks over Custom Bait and Lures 14-7
Young Guns over Poor Boys Lawn Care 28-2
Mavericks over Poor Boys Lawn Care 22-17
Standings
Mavericks 9-1
Young Guns 8-2
Custom Bait and Lures 2-8
Poor Boys Lawn Care 1-9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.