Men’s League

June 25

Austin Powders Co over Poor Boys Trash Service 25-0

Cap America over Poor Boys Trash Service 13-2

Austin Powders Co over Patton Softball 14-2

Cap America vs Silver Mines Baptist Church  NA

Silver Mines Baptist Church vs Patton Softball NA

July 2

Silver Mines Baptist Church over Poor Boys Trash Service 11-7

Austin Powders Co over Silver Mines Baptist Church  14-5

Austin Powders Co over Cap America 20-15

Cap America over Austin Powders Co 16-15

Cap America over Patton Softball 17-16

Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service 21-1

Patton Softball over Poor Boys Trash Service 15-0                                        

Standings

Cap America 14-2

Patton Softball 11-6

Silver Mines Baptist Church 8-8

Austin Powders Company 9-8

Poor Boys Trash Service 0-18

Women’s League

Standings

Newbs and Goobs 7-0

Bucktoothed Beavers 4-3

Cap America 3-3

D&D Towing/Ice Cold Pitches 0-8

Coed League

June 21

Young Guns over Custom Bait and Lures 18-3

Mavericks over Custom Bait and Lures 14-7

Young Guns over Poor Boys Lawn Care 28-2

Mavericks over Poor Boys Lawn Care 22-17

Standings

Mavericks 9-1

Young Guns 8-2

Custom Bait and Lures 2-8

Poor Boys Lawn Care 1-9

